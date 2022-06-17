☕ Afternoon briefing on June 17
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 17.
-Ensuring security and social order should go hand in hand with socio-economic development, and the expansion of foreign relations, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told a conference in Hanoi on June 17.
Speaking at the national conference on the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.12-NQ/TW regarding the building of public security force, dated March 16, 2022, the leader urged the force to enhance its relations with other sectors, agencies, organisations and people during the fulfillment of its tasks. Read full text
-Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, and his counterparts of South Africa, Sweden, and New Zealand co-chaired a consultation on a UN General Assembly (UNGA) draft resolution on the epidemic preparedness and response.
As the chair of the drafting of the UNGA Resolution 75/27, dated December 7, 2020, on the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness (December 27), Vietnam has been working actively with other countries to promote talks on measures for effectively improving the global healthcare system and to increase the sharing of lessons from the pandemic and good practices, thereby helping improve awareness and action to gear up for future epidemics, according to the diplomat.Read full text
-Vietnam has affirmed the necessity for maintaining peace, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea while attending the 32nd Meeting of States Parties to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, reaffirmed that UNCLOS, as the “constitution of the oceans”, is the legal framework for all activities in the oceans and seas and also the only legal foundation for comprehensively and fully identifying the scope of countries’ rights to sea areas. Read full text
- Attending the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on June 16, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said it is time for the ASEAN and India to elevate their strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation to a new height, for peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world.
The two sides should uphold their shared values, promote dialogues, cooperation and trust building, and work to limit differences and conflicts, the minister suggested. Read full text
-A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia is attending the ongoing international land and air Defence and Security exhibition (Eurosatory 2022) in Paris at the invitation of the French Ministry of Armed Forces.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence has sent delegations to most editions of the exhibition since 1998 in order to update new technologies, scientific and technical advances, equipment development trends of the armies other countries, and seek cooperation opportunities. Read full text
-The Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Vietnam - Sri Lanka Friendship Association held a ceremony on June 17 to hand over cash assistance worth 1 billion VND (over 43,000 USD) to the government of Sri Lanka to help people in Sri Lanka overcome difficulties caused by the economic crisis. Read full text
-Twenty-seven export items joined the “one-billion-USD” club in the first five months of this year, as compared with only 23 seen in the same period last year, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference on June 16.
Vietnam’s export revenue in May increased 18.1 percent against the previous month, pushing the five-month value by 16.7 percent, he said. Read full text
-Vietnam and Egypt are working together to boost bilateral trade in the hope of soon lifting the trade turnover to 1 billion USD, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung told a business forum held in the Egyptian city of Alexandria on June 16.
Themed “Potential for economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and Egypt”, the forum was co-organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Egypt in collaboration of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. Read full text
-Hundreds of vaccination points, both fixed location and mobile, have been set up across Ho Chi Minh City as part of the city's efforts to accelerate injection of COVID-19 booster doses on high-risk residents.
Seventy-two hospitals, including many private-owned ones, have registered to offer vaccination to date, in addition to commune-based medical stations, according to the municipal Department of Health. Read full text/.
