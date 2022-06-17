Politics NA delegation joins IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt Vice Chairwoman of the National Assemby (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Dinh Thi Phuong Lan led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the eighth Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt’s Sharm el Sheikh from June 15-16.

Politics Security protection must go hand in hand with socio-economic development: Party chief Ensuring security and social order should go hand in hand with socio-economic development, and the expansion of foreign relations, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told a conference in Hanoi on June 17.

Politics Vietnam attends int’l defence-security exhibition in France A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia is attending the ongoing international land and air Defence and Security exhibition (Eurosatory 2022) in Paris at the invitation of the French Ministry of Armed Forces.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.