Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 7.

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue urged NA deputies, ministers and heads of sectors to keep close to realities in putting questions and making replies, so that the Q&A session will produce practical and constructive results, making the best use of the time of the NA session. Read full story

- The National Assembly (NA) on June 7 approved resolutions on the dismissal of Nguyen Thanh Long from the positions as the deputy of the 15th legislature and the Health Minister over his wrongdoings related to a COVID-19 test kit scam.



Through the voting, 473 deputies, or 94.79 percent, agreed with the dismissal of Long from the post as a 15th NA deputy, and six deputies disagreed. Read full story

Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

- Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is attending the regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors held from June 6-10 in Vienna, Austria.



Speaking at the event, Kien highlighted Vietnam’s major policies and efforts to ensure nuclear security and safety and its atomic energy application for peaceful purposes and sustainable development, contributing to realising the country’s international commitments. Read full story



- Deputy Defence Minister Sen Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception on June 7 for USAID/Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock and US Defence Attache to Vietnam Thomas Stevenson, who came to say good-bye at the end of their tenure.



The Deputy Minister took note of the contributions made by the two US officials to the cooperation between the two countries and the two defence ministries, helping consolidate the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership. Read full story



- Vietnamese Professor Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh has been honoured with the Interdisciplinary Prize of the United Kingdom’s Royal Society of Chemistry for her outstanding achievements in research and innovation.



Thanh, currently working at the University College London (UCL), won the prize for her important contributions to research related to Plasmonic nanoparticles and their magnetism for biomedical applications. Read full story



- Vietnam has many more opportunities to increase export of fruits and vegetables to the European Union - the world's largest market, thanks to tariff incentives brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to analysts.



Before the EVFTA took effect, Vietnam’s vegetables and fruits exported to the EU market enjoyed preferential tax rates under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), but still at a relatively high level of 10-20 percent. Read full story

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

- Hanoi is considering injecting the second booster dose, or the fourth dose, of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable adults or those who jobs put them at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, starting this month.



People eligible to receive the dose include those aged 50 and above, those aged 18 and above who are diagnosed to be moderately or severely immunocompromised, or those with high-risk jobs such as healthcare workers, frontliners and factory workers. Read full story



- Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December.



The expo, which is hosted by Vietnamese Defence Ministry, will showcase means of warfare, state-of-the-art technologies and equipment serving the different military forces./. Read full story

VNA