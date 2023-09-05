Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- State President Vo Van Thuong has congratulated educators and students nationwide on the new academic year 2023 – 2024, reminding students of all grades across the country to consider learning an important lifelong mission.



In a message, the leader said the Party and State always prioritise education as the top national policy, and the shared responsibility of schools, families, and society, stressing the need for the country to have a high-quality education system. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working breakfast with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on September 5, on the occasion of attending the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) has a working breakfast with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone (R) and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)

The three leaders informed one another of their respective country’s socio-economic development, and exchanged views on common cooperation fields and regional and international issues of mutual concern. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 4 received leaders of major Indonesian enterprises, namely Ciputra, Traveloka and Modena, on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Leaders of the Indonesian firms expressed their belief that the flourishing strategic partnership between the two countries will provide a solid stepping stone for both sides’ enterprises to expand cooperation. Read full story



- President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa and a high-ranking delegation of Japan arrived in Hanoi on September 4 night, beginning an official visit to Vietnam until September 7.

Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha (right) welcomes President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa at the Noi Bai International Airport on September 4. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

The visit is being made at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Read full story



- Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air on September 4 announced its direct air route connecting Hanoi of Vietnam and Jakarta of Indonesia.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (fourth from right) attends the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The new air route, due to start this September, will use modern aircraft to fly four times a week between the two capital cities. This will be Vietjet Air’s fourth direct route between Vietnam and Indonesia, and this will help increase the number of weekly flights between the two countries to 92 this December. Read full story



- The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide some 200 million KRW (151,000 USD) for the development of a Vietnam village in Bonghwa county, North Gyeongsang province, in 2024.



Parliamentarian Park Hyeong-soo told a press on September 4 that authorities are exerting efforts to expand the village which was initially a local project, under which a Vietnamese-Korean historical-cultural experience centre was set up and a road to Baekdudaegan incubator paved, adding the funding will be included in the government's 2024 budget. Read full story



- The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings opened in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 5, under the chair of the host country’s President Joko Widodo.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fifth from left) and other delegates at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Themed “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, the events are attracting the participation of leaders of 10 ASEAN member states, and Timor-Leste as an observer, and nine dialogue partners, two guest countries, and nine international organisations./. Read full story



