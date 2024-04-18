In March alone, the figure hit 4.85 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 6%.

In the first quarter of this year, upturn has been seen in the export value of all exports, including agricultural products (31%), forestry products (nearly 19%), and coffee (44%).

There are four products recording export revenue of over 1 billion USD, namely wood, fruits and vegetable, rice, and coffee.

Meanwhile, many products enjoy a rise in export prices, including rice, coffee, rubber, and peppercorn.

The good performance of export items results in a trade surplus of 3.36 billion USD, a rise of 96.5%, the ministry added.

So far, China, the US, and Japan have still been the three leading markets of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fisheries products, with a total consumption of some 47 percent of Vietnam’s total export volume./.

VNA