The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported, of the two-month value, agriculture contributed 5.2 billion USD, up 55%; forestry products, 2.9 billion USD, up 60%; and aquatic products, 1.4 million USD, up 29%.

The ministry said key items like wood products, coffee, fruits and vegetables, rice, cashew nuts, and shrimp saw increases in export revenue, ranging from 20% to 85%.

The US, China and Japan remained the three biggest importers, accounting for 22%, 21%, and 7%, respectively.

The ministry said it will continue handling market-related issues to facilitate agro-fishery exports, and implement projects to boost exports to such markets as China, the US, Japan and the EU, while approaching new, promising ones in the Middle East and Africa.

It will also help businesses optimise free trade agreements./.

VNA