Airlines work hard to protect customers’ health amid epidemic outbreak

Given new and complicated developments of Covid-19, airlines have continued to implement many disease preventive measures to protect the health of passengers, staff and community.
  • Self check-in kiosks are regularly disinfected (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Check-in counters are disinfected before welcoming guests (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Aircrafts are disinfected before departure (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Disinfection is particularly concentrated on exposed areas such as luggage compartment lock (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Chemical disinfectants are certified by aircraft manufacturers and medical organisations (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Headphones are disinfected with UV rays (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Medical staff spray disinfectant on passenger seats (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • All positions in the aircraft are sprayed with disinfection (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Disinfected planes stay overnight at Noi Bai, Da Nang and Tan Son Nhat airports (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Flight attendants and passengers are strictly required to wear masks on each flight (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • In addition to masks, flight attendants are also equipped with gloves and glasses to avoid Covid-19 infection (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Crew members discuss disease preventive measures on each flight (Photo: Vietnamplus)

