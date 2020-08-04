Airlines work hard to protect customers’ health amid epidemic outbreak
Self check-in kiosks are regularly disinfected (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Check-in counters are disinfected before welcoming guests (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Aircrafts are disinfected before departure (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Disinfection is particularly concentrated on exposed areas such as luggage compartment lock (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Chemical disinfectants are certified by aircraft manufacturers and medical organisations (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Headphones are disinfected with UV rays (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Medical staff spray disinfectant on passenger seats (Photo: Vietnamplus)
All positions in the aircraft are sprayed with disinfection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Disinfected planes stay overnight at Noi Bai, Da Nang and Tan Son Nhat airports (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Flight attendants and passengers are strictly required to wear masks on each flight (Photo: Vietnamplus)
In addition to masks, flight attendants are also equipped with gloves and glasses to avoid Covid-19 infection (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Crew members discuss disease preventive measures on each flight (Photo: Vietnamplus)