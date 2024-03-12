The festival will run from March 22-31 with many events, particularly the UIM-ABP Aquabike international jet ski race with about 70 riders from 30 countries around the world, and an international professional motorboat race with the participation of Binh Dinh motorboat team of Vietnam to compete with about nine foreign teams.

In addition, the department has asked accommodation facilities to improve service quality as well as applying discounts for athletes and tourists when coming to the locality.

The festival is expected to welcome about 35,000 visitors, both domestic and foreign./.

VNA