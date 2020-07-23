

An Giang (VNA) – Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have moved 25 out of 44 households affected by erosion in Vinh Thanh Trung commune, Chau Phu district, to a safe place.

The information was released by Luong Huy Khanh, chief of the office of the provincial Steering Committee for Climate Change, Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The erosion happened on July 20 morning along the Hau River and Canal No 10 on a total of 300m.

Khanh added that earlier, the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment had warned about the area, which helped avoid casualties.

Local authorities are preparing plans to move the remaining 19 households.

The erosion was reportedly caused by the tide and prolonged heavy rains./.