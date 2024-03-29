Animated films mark 70th Dien Bien Phu Victory
Two animated films, "Loi hua Dien Bien” (The Promise of Dien Bien) and “Chiec xe tho Dien Bien” (The Dien Bien Cart), are currently in production to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024), the Vietnam Animation Joint Stock Company has announced.
Lasting for 10 minutes each, both are written by screenwriter Pham Thanh Ha, edited by Nguyen Thu Trang, and directed and illustrated by Bui Manh Quang.
"Loi hua Dien Bien” revolves around the encounter between an old man and a boy in a place which was once the Dien Bien battlefield. Through the story of a veteran, the boy gains a deeper understanding of the resistance war against the French and the Dien Bien Phu victory. Moved by promises of the former soldiers, the boy and his friends carry on with the promise of the younger generation, upholding the tradition of patriotism and national pride. The film is scheduled to be released in November.
“Chiec xe tho Dien Bien” tells the journey of a boy with a bicycle, now displayed at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum. Taken on a tour of the old battlefield by the vehicle once used to carry supplies, the boy witnesses the entirety of the Dien Bien Phu campaign with remarkable feats accomplished by Vietnamese people back then. The film is now getting the finishing touches and will be premiered right on the occasion of the anniversary.
According to the screenwriter, the film crew aims to provide children with an insight into the anti-French resistance period to nurture and enhance their patriotism and national pride.
On March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army launched the first attack against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Dien Bien Phu, starting a 56-day historic campaign whose victory on May 7 directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina./.