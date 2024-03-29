Culture - Sports India’s Holi celebration goes vibrant in Ha Nam province Indian artists delivered a Holi folk performance at Tam Chuc National Tourism Site in the northern province of Ha Nam on March 28 as the East Asian country is celebrating Holi, the festival of colour.

Culture - Sports World Youth Orchestra to perform in Vietnam The World Youth Orchestra (WYO) is scheduled to perform alongside the Vietnam National Academy of Music Youth Orchestra (VNAMYO) in the “Sounds of brotherhood” music project which will take place in Hanoi in April.

Travel HCM City: Rosy trumpet trees turn streets pink Tabebuia rosea, also known as pink poui and rosy trumpet trees, are in full bloom in many streets of Ho Chi Minh City, creating poetic scenes.

Videos Winners of 18th Devotion Awards announced Winners of the 18th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards were honoured at a ceremony organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper at the Hanoi Opera House on March 27 evening.