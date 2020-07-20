Travel Forum seeks ways to promote tourism in Khanh Hoa Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper on July 18 coordinated with the Department of Tourism of south central Khanh Hoa province to organise a forum in Nha Trang to promote tourism in the coastal resort city, which is well known for its beautiful beaches, diving sites and offshore islands.

Travel Quang Ninh, Ha Giang foster tourism in the South Quang Ninh and Ha Giang hosted promotional events in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17 to boost the number of tourist visits to the two northern provinces.

Destinations Ta Phin monastery another magical beauty of Sa Pa Travelling to Sa Pa town in Lao Cai province is always a journey of interesting experiences and Ta Phin monastery is becoming a popular spot near the town.

Travel Domestic tourism requires cooperation from all stakeholders to recover Localities and all links in the tourism value chain need to join hands to boost domestic tourism, which is now a priority for the struggling industry’s recovery post-pandemic, tourism experts have said.