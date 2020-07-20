Annual HCM City Travel Fair boosts tourism
One hundred and twenty six travel agents, hotels, airlines, and other tourism and travel-related services from 50 cities and provinces have showcased domestic tour packages, travel products and services at 30-70 percent discounts at the 16th HCM City Travel Fair over the weekend.
Visitors at the 16th HCM City Travel Fair at Le Van Tam Park in the city’s District 1 (Photo: VNA)
The annual fair enabled travel agents and tour operators to introduce their new products to customers, Tran Hung Viet, Chairman of the HCM City Association of Tourism, said.
A number of tours and travel services were sold right on the first day of the fair, a good sign for the domestic travel market, he said.
Bui Ta Hoang Vu, director of the city Department of Tourism, said small and medium-sized travel firms, both inbound and outbound, were struggling to recover due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The event, which offered a wide range of discounted tours and travel services, would stimulate domestic travel demand and help travel and tourism businesses stay afloat even as international tourism remains closed, he said.
Stimulus programmes had resulted in an apparent recovery in domestic travel, he said.
Many tour packages were offered at 50 percent and more discounts.
Vietravel is offering 8,000 tour packages for this summer with gifts and discounts thrown in at the fair.
The company expects to sign up 250,000 tourists.
Saigontourist is offering hundreds of products with attractive discounts./.
