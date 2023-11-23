Business Vietjet launches new routes to Australia Vietjet has opened new routes connecting Perth and Adelaide cities of Australia with Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest metropolis.

Business Bac Giang promotes trademarks, quality of major agricultural products The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on building and developing the trademarks of its major farm produce as well as OCOP (One Commune One Product) products to enhance their competitiveness.

Business Infrastructure, planning and market keys to LNG power development Infrastructure, planning and a market mechanism were among key issues that must be addressed in order to develop a market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Vietnam, heard participants at a conference on LNG on November 22 in Hanoi.

Business Nearly 5,800 new enterprises established in Binh Duong in 10 months A total of 5,766 new enterprises were established in the southern province of Binh Duong in the first 10 months of this year with a total registered capital of 43,155 billion VND, an increase of 3.6% in number and 21.9% in capital compared to the same period last year.