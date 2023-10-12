ASEAN ASEAN promotes inclusiveness for people with disabilities The ASEAN High-Level Forum (AHLF) on Disability-Inclusive Development and Partnership Beyond 2025 opened in Makassar city in Indonesia on October 10.

World Increased data sharing crucial to Mekong River management: Study The Mekong River Commission (MRC) released a study on October 9, highlighting the need for China and Southeast Asian nations to share data on storage levels and hydropower operations as water levels in the river at historic lows due to climate change and human activities.

World Indonesia calls on Brazil to invest in cattle breeding Indonesia on October 9 urged Brazil to invest in its cattle breeding as it tries to bring down beef prices and strengthen food security.

World Thailand successfully launches earth observation satellite into orbit Thailand on October 9 announced that it had successfully launched the second earth observation satellite, THEOS-2, into orbit from the French Guiana Space Centre.