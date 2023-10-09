ASEAN shares resources, information to mitigate natural disasters
The 43rd Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management opens in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city on October 9. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – ASEAN member states have agreed to issue the Ha Long declaration on early action in ASEAN disaster management, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep has unveiled.
The official shared the information on the sidelines of the 43rd Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM), which opened in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city on October 9.
This meeting is part of the 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) – scheduled for October 12 in the city and expected to gather eight ministers, four deputy ministers, and over 140 international delegates from the ten ASEAN member countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), ASEAN development partners (including China, the Republic of Korea, Japan), and several international organisations in the region. Timor Leste will attend the event as an observer.
Hiep considered the agreement, reached on September 12, a significant milestone that acknowledges Vietnam's efforts to collaborate with other ASEAN nations in reducing the impact of disasters.
At the opening ceremony of the 43rd Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (Photo: VNA)Muhd Harrith Rashidi, Director of the Brunei National Disaster Management Centre, praised Vietnam for its leadership role in ASEAN cooperation on disaster management. Vietnam has demonstrated such a role by implementing numerous successful initiatives. He expressed the intention to continue implementing Vietnam's initiatives to encourage early joint action and enhance disaster preparedness among the bloc member countries.
In 2023, Vietnam takes the rotary role as the ACDM Chair, as well as hosts the 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) and ACDM annual meetings.
This is an opportunity for the nation to promote its role in managing natural disasters and building the ASEAN Community and developing relations between ASEAN and partners at large. Besides, it also helps Vietnam gain experience and mobilise resources from the international community for natural disaster prevention and control, making contributions to the development of the country and the region./.