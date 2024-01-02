World CNN names Bangkok among 10 New Year countdown destinations The US’s CNN has named Bangkok capital of Thailand among the top 10 ultimate places worldwide to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one.

World Thailand warns of rampant cybercrimes The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Thailand has highlighted five types of cybercrimes running rampant in the past year, and is warning people to avoid being tricked online.

ASEAN Thailand to face greater competition in fruit exports Thai Deputy Minister of Commerce Napintorn Srisunpang has said Thai fruit exports will face more challenges in the future, especially in China’s market, due to greater competition.

ASEAN Thai government destroys record narcotics haul Thailand is set to conclude its year-long anti-drug campaign by destroying a record-breaking 340 tonnes of seized narcotics. The operation is part of the government’s “Set Zero” campaign against drug trafficking.