ASEAN promotes connectivity, resilience in 2024: Lao official
Laos' ASEAN chairmanship, starting January 1, will bring both opportunities and challenges to the country, said Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.
The theme and logo of Laos' ASEAN Chairmanship 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) –
The Lao official said that holding the ASEAN Chairmanship for the third time, Laos will focus on promoting the building of the ASEAN community, strengthening the bloc's connectivity and resilience under the theme of the 2024 ASEAN chairmanship year “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience."
At a recent meeting on the ASEAN chairmanship 2024, he said Laos chose the theme as it is suitable for the current situation in the region and the world.
When it comes to ASEAN's connectivity, it is not only consistent with the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 but also contributes to realising the vision of the Lao Party and State in transforming Laos from a landlocked country into a regionally connected one.
In the context of increasingly fierce competition in the world, it is also very important for ASEAN to strengthen its resilience. Without it, ASEAN’s role in the region and the world will be affected.
According to the Lao Deputy Prime Minister, assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship allows Laos to promote the foreign policies of the Lao Party and State, as well as policies to promote socio-economic cooperation between Laos and other countries in the world. This is also an opportunity for Laos to enhance its leading role in ASEAN and enhance its position in the regional and international arenas.
Besides, taking the ASEAN chairmanship also creates favourable conditions for Laos to promote the country's image and attract more domestic and foreign tourists. This is also a reason why Laos chose 2024 as the "Visit Laos Year" with the expectation of attracting at least 4.6 million visitors, which will help the country to recover and promote economic development, create jobs, increase people's income, and implement measures to solve economic difficulties.
Taking the ASEAN Chair 2024, Laos will also join member countries in promoting cooperation in all three pillars of the community, striving to narrow the development gap in ASEAN, promoting infrastructure connectivity, economic integration and people-to-people exchange, as well as maintaining its central role in the regional architecture, and strengthening relationships with partners, he stated.
Saleumxay Kommasith believed that with the unity and support of all ASEAN member countries, dialogue partners and other external partners, Laos' chairmanship will be successful and ASEAN as a whole will overcome all challenges./.