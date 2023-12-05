ASEAN ASEAN, South Africa inaugurate sectoral dialogue partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Africa has convened the inaugural ASEAN-South Africa Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (ASA-JSCC) meeting at the ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking the launch of ASEAN’s formal partnership with its first Sectoral Dialogue Partner from the African continent.

The ASEAN Federation of Forwarders Associations (AFFA) held the annual 33rd meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 2 to discuss the facilitation of goods transportation via inter-governmental cooperation in the region.

The ASEAN Taxonomy Board (ATB), representing ASEAN finance sectoral bodies, has announced the completion of targeted stakeholder consultation for Version 2 of the ASEAN Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance (ASEAN Taxonomy).

Indonesia's state expenditures in the 2024 State Budget will be used to support the acceleration of a green economy, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.