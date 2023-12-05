ASEAN seeks to promote migrant worker protection
The 12th ASEAN Labour Inspection Conference themed "Protection of Manpower of Migrant Workers through Manpower Supervision" took place in Bali, Indonesia, on December 5.
Jakarta (VNA) - The 12th ASEAN Labour Inspection Conference themed "Protection of Manpower of Migrant Workers through Manpower Supervision" took place in Bali, Indonesia, on December 5.
Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower Anwar Sanusi said that the forum demonstrated the commitment of ASEAN member nations to providing protection to migrant workers through labour supervision.
Although commitments to protect migrant workers in ASEAN have been made, the problems of migrant workers still remain complex, such as forced labour and unpaid wages, he said.
The conference was a tangible and practical step in translating ASEAN’s resolve to jointly promote and safeguard migrant workers' rights, Sanusi stressed.
According to the official, the conference focused on discussions related to policies, the application of labour standards, and supervisory challenges in protecting and promoting the rights of migrant workers.
He said that there are numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance the agenda of migrant worker protection.
The two-day conference saw the participation of representatives of ASEAN member countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Trade Union Council (ATUC), the ASEAN Confederation of Employers (ACE), the Alfa Project, the International for Migration (IOM), the International Association of Labour Inspection (IALI), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO)./.