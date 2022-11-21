ASEAN Cambodian leaders warmly welcome Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit: Cambodian legislator Leaders of Cambodia warmly welcome the visit by the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman, First Vice President of the Cambodian National Assembly Cheam Yeap told the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Phnom Penh in an interview ahead of the official visit of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

ASEAN Indonesia’s central bank raises rates again to curb inflation Bank Indonesia (BI) on November 17 raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points for a third consecutive month, saying it will enhance its response to "high" inflation expectations amid a strong economic backdrop.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens mutual legal assistance, cooperation The ASEAN Law Forum took place in Hanoi on November 17, focusing on sharing experience in the implementation of mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters within the framework of The Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH).

ASEAN Laos aims to increase forest coverage to 70% by 2035 The Lao government's officials have held a meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss sustainable forest management and carry out a plan to restore forest coverage to 70% in 2035.