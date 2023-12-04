At least 11 hikers dead after Indonesia volcano erupts
At least 11 hikers were found dead and another 12 were missing on December 4 after a volcano erupted in Indonesia, local authorities reported.
Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra spewed an ash tower of 3,000m into the sky on December 3.
The number of hikers on the mountain was revised to 75, with 12 still missing and 49 having descended, said local rescue agency chief Abdul Malik.
The three other people who had been found alive were yet to be taken down the mountain, along with the 11 dead.
The 2,891 metre high volcano, which is currently on the second alert level of Indonesia's four-step warning scale, is among the most active volcanoes on Sumatra island.
Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. Currently this country has nearly 130 active volcanoes./.