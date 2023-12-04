World Nearly half of new HIV cases in Thailand aged between 15-24 Nearly half of the 9,000-plus new HIV infections in Thailand each year are people aged between 15-24, according to the Department of Disease Control under the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

World Singapore’s household debt drops to lowest in a decade Aggregate household debt in Singapore fell for the eight consecutive quarter to 1.2 times personal disposable income in the third quarter of 2023, the lowest level in over a decade, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its Financial Stability Review for this year.

World Cambodia, RoK hold first joint engineering exercise Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have held their first joint exercise aimed at enhancing Cambodian peacekeepers' capacity in engineering under a United Nations partnership programme.

World Thailand, Laos coordinate in combating drug crime Thai and Lao police seized 14.8 million methamphetamine pills in the Lao capital of Vientiane between November 28 and 30, in joint operations between the forces.