Authentic Vietnamese chocolate from Southwest region
About 25 km from the centre of My Tho city in Tien Giang province, the Alluvia Chocolatier is an attractive and popular destination, especially for children, and where visitors can not only explore the journey of transforming cocoa beans into pure and fresh Vietnamese chocolate but also enjoy products that are a source of pride for local people.
Cocoa trees and pods at the raw material cocoa plantation of the Xuan Ron Cho Gao Cocoa Company (Alluvia Chocolatier). (Photo: VNA)
Young visitors eagerly listen to an introduction on the cocoa bean roasting process for chocolate production. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign tourists visit the Alluvia cocoa farm & chocolate factory. (Photo: VNA)
Young tourists delight in enjoying fresh chocolate produced at Alluvia Chocolatier. (Photo: VNA)
Young tourists cross over a coconut bridge in the raw material cocoa plantation Alluvia Chocolatier. (Photo: VNA)