Automatic rain gauge station installed in Truong Sa district
Hanoi (VNA) – An automatic rain gauge station (VRain) has been installed in Truong Sa island district.
VRain is a new-generation automatic rain gauge system with data collection and processing completely developed by the Water Resources Development and Consulting Company (Watec). It won the Vietnam Fund for Scientific and Technological Creations (VIFOTEC) Awards in 2019.
Data from this new system will help the hydro-meteorological sector and forecasters have more information, current and past data for analysis, weather forecasting and disaster warning
At present, the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration is monitoring 861 automatic rain gauge stations, and striving to raise the figure to 1,000 by the end of this year./.