Autumn blankets Hanoi’s streets with fragrance of white milk flowers
Among the hundreds of reasons to fall in love with Hanoi are its white milk flowers, which bloom and release a strong fragrance from September to November. (Photo: VNA)
White milk flowers are an autumn highlight of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Many love the fragrance of white milk flowers, though some find it a little overwhelming at night, when it is at its strongest. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoians and tourists alike love to enjoy the flower’s fragrance as they walk along Trung Hoa, Nguyen Du, Quan Thanh, and Nguyen Chi Thanh streets. (Photo: VNA)
The fragrance is often the subject of romantic, wistful nostalgia among Hanoians who have lived far from the city for some time. (Photo: VNA)
Hoa sua, considered a Hanoi icon, bloom in autumn and the heady fragrance is a season marker. (Photo: VNA)