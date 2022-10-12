Hotline: (024) 39411349
Autumn blankets Hanoi’s streets with fragrance of white milk flowers

Along with famous tourist sites, visitors to the capital Hanoi are always impressed by its different flower seasons. While the lotus is an iconic feature of the city in the summer, hoa sua (white milk flowers) is an autumn highlight.
  • Among the hundreds of reasons to fall in love with Hanoi are its white milk flowers, which bloom and release a strong fragrance from September to November. (Photo: VNA)

  • White milk flowers are an autumn highlight of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Many love the fragrance of white milk flowers, though some find it a little overwhelming at night, when it is at its strongest. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hanoians and tourists alike love to enjoy the flower’s fragrance as they walk along Trung Hoa, Nguyen Du, Quan Thanh, and Nguyen Chi Thanh streets. (Photo: VNA)

  • The fragrance is often the subject of romantic, wistful nostalgia among Hanoians who have lived far from the city for some time. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hoa sua, considered a Hanoi icon, bloom in autumn and the heady fragrance is a season marker. (Photo: VNA)

