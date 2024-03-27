Shrimp fry are released into sea in the southern province of Bac Lieu . (Photo: VNA)

Bac Lieu (VNA) – The Agriculture and Rural Development Department of the southern province of Bac Lieu and Bac Lieu city People’s Committee on March 26 organised an event to release over 6 million shrimp fry to sea to regenerate aquatic resources and improve public awareness on aquatic resources protection and regeneration.

The event was held on the occasion of the 65th traditional day of Vietnam’s fisheries sector (April 2, 1959- 2024).

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Van Muoi said the awareness of local people, especially fishermen, about protecting aquatic resources and the environment has been improved thanks to effective communication activities with the participation of the entire political system.

He said that the province gradually effectively controls the use of prohibited fishing tools that destroy aquatic resources.

In the last five years, the province released nearly 40 million black tiger shrimp fry, 500,000 fingerling fish and nearly 5 tonnes of adult fish into the natural environment. In 2023 alone, it released over 10 million shrimp fry into the sea and 2 tonnes of fish into inland water areas to regenerate aquatic resources./.

Bac Lieu is aiming to become a "national shrimp industry hub". The province exported nearly 96,900 tonnes of aquatic products last year, exceeding the plan by 2% and marking a 17% annual uptick. The export revenue surpassed 1 billion USD, registering a 17% increase./.