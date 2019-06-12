Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 12:11:52

Travel

Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan blooms with new products

In 2019, Bau Truc pottery village continues to promote the production of modern decorative ceramics with new and unique patterns used in interior decoration, office, ornamental cottage.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Thach Dong - popular tourist destination in Kien Giang

Thach Dong - popular tourist destination in Kien Giang

Pristine island in Binh Thuan province

Pristine island in Binh Thuan province

Trang An landscape complex welcomes 5 million visitors

Trang An landscape complex welcomes 5 million visitors

Cu Lao Cham sees increasing number of tourists

Cu Lao Cham sees increasing number of tourists

Alluring Tam Coc in ripe rice season

Alluring Tam Coc in ripe rice season

Cai Rang Floating Market

Cai Rang Floating Market

Gia Lai boasts wild and gorgeous landscapes

Gia Lai boasts wild and gorgeous landscapes

Ancient pagoda in Hung Yen

Ancient pagoda in Hung Yen

Others