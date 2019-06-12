Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan blooms with new products

In 2019, Bau Truc pottery village continues to promote the production of modern decorative ceramics with new and unique patterns used in interior decoration, office, ornamental cottage.
VNA
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 11:41:37
Print
Thach Dong - popular tourist destination in Kien Giang
Pristine island in Binh Thuan province
Trang An landscape complex welcomes 5 million visitors
Cu Lao Cham sees increasing number of tourists
Alluring Tam Coc in ripe rice season
Cai Rang Floating Market
Gia Lai boasts wild and gorgeous landscapes
Ancient pagoda in Hung Yen