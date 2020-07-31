Hotline: (024) 39411349
Beautiful seaweed field in Ninh Thuan

Located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, a beautiful seaweed field stretching more than 2km along a beach in Tu Thien village, Ninh Thuan province has become a magnet for tourists.
  • The seaweed field is located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham in Tu Thien village, Phuoc Dinh commune, Thuan Nam district (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Early moning on the seaweed field (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The green seaweed field covers more than two kilometers on the beach (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Crabs under the seaweed (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Enjoying fresh air in the field (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • According to locals, the best time to see the green seaweed field is in the early morning and at sunset (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Locals harvesting seaweed (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Locals harvesting seaweed (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Locals harvesting seaweed (Photo: VNP/VNA)

