Beauty of tree marigold in Northwestern mountains
By year-end, Muong Nhe district in Dien Bien province is covered in vivid yellow of blooming tree marigolds, creating poetic scenes.
Tree marigold looks simple yet delicate (Photo: VNA)
Roads connecting Chung Chai, Leng Su Sin and Sin Thau communes (Muong Nhe district) are brightened with tree marigolds along sidewalks (Photo: VNA)
Female border guards of Dien Bien province pose for stunning pictures with tree marigolds (Photo: VNA)
Tree marigolds grow in bushes and are in full bloom in December (Photo: VNA)
Tree marigolds showcasing beauty by crystal clear streams is an ideal background for instagrammable photos (Photo: VNA)