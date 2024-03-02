Bell-shaped peach blossoms atop Ba Na Hills
Every spring, Ba Na Hills - a popular tourist destination in the central coastal city of Da Nang - captivates visitors coming to admire its bell-shaped peach blossoms, which are typically in full bloom from January to March.
Bell-shaped peach blossom buds before blooming. (Photo: VNA). Local people gave the flower this name due to its resemblance to pink bells hanging delicately from tree branches.
The combination of bell-shaped peach blossoms and the natural landscape at the top of Ba Na Hills creates a mesmerising sight. (Photo: VNA)
A bell-shaped peach tree showcasing hundreds of flowers resembling lovely little bells. (Photo: VNA)
Vibrant red bell-shaped peach blossoms. (Photo: VNA)
Bell-shaped peach blossoms in full bloom, signalling the arrival of a new and vibrant spring season. (Photo: VNA).