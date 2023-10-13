Videos Best works for external information service honoured The awarding ceremony of the 9th National External Information Service Awards was held at the Hanoi Opera House on October 12 evening.

Society Tra Vinh officials congratulate local Khmer on Sene Dolta Festival Delegations of officials of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have visited and presented gifts to religious dignitaries and local Khmer people on the occasion of their traditional Sene Delta Festival which is celebrated from October 13 to 15 this year.

Society Vietnam News Agency participates in the Global Media Congress The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will participate in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates from November 14 – 16, with a special stall.

Society Vietnamese students join exchange programme in UK Students from the Reigate Grammar School (RGS) Vietnam joined their peers at the RGS school in Surrey, UK in a musical performance on the evening of October 12 (local time).