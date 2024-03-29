Business Lado Taxi signs MoU to buy, lease 2,500 VinFast electric cars Dong Thuy Co. Ltd, which owns Lado Taxi, on March 29 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to purchase and rent an additional 2,500 VinFast electric cars from Green and Smart Moving JSC (GSM) within three years.

Business Binh Thuan workshop seeks feedback on revised State capital law A workshop took place in the south central province of Binh Thuan on March 29 to collect feedback on the revised Law on Management and Use of State Capital Invested in Production and Business in Enterprises.

Business Vietnam Airlines, CAE extend cooperation on use of simulators cockpits The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has signed an agreement on the exploitation of simulators cockpits (SIM) with Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), one of the world’s leading flight training equipment and service provider.