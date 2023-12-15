Business Quang Tri airport project launched A ceremony was held in Dong Ha city in the central province of Quang Tri on December 15 to launch a project to build an airport in the province.

Travel Top tourism, hospitality firms in 2023 announced The lists of top 10 reputable tourism companies and top five reputable hotels and resorts in Vietnam were unveiled by Vietnam Report JSC on December 14.

Business Online sale now irreversible for Hanoi’s craft villages: Insiders Online sale has supported craft villages in the capital city of Hanoi in increasing revenue, reducing costs, and improving their competitive edge. Therefore, authorities need to pen rational policies to encourage the development of e-commerce in this area.