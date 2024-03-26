Binh Duong province seeks cooperation opportunities with Australian partners
Investment opportunities in Vietnam’s southern province of Binh Duong were introduced to Australian businesses at a workshop in Sydney city on March 25.
At the workshop in Sydney city on March 25. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Investment opportunities in Vietnam’s southern province of Binh Duong were introduced to Australian businesses at a workshop in Sydney city on March 25.
The event was held by the provincial People’s Committee and Becamex IDC Corp in coordination with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney, and Investment New South Wales (NSW).
In his remarks, Consul General Nguyen Dang Thang noted with pleasure remarkable developments of the Vietnam-Australia relationship, with the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership earlier this month.
The diplomat also highlighted the dynamism of Binh Duong – a leading locality in foreign investment attraction, and expressed his hope that the province will be a destination for Australian investors.
Karla Lampe, Executive Director, Trade and International, Investment NSW, highlighted the growing relations between Vietnamese localities and NSW, saying the Australian state is interested in enhancing its trade and investment ties with Vietnam.
Nguyen Loc Ha, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province, briefed the participants on the locality’s potential and strengths, as well as its incentives for foreign investors, pledging to facilitate their operations.
He called on Australian businesses to invest in such areas as high-tech, support industries, information-technology, high-tech agriculture, trade, services, infrastructure, and education-training.
Representatives from Australian trade agencies and enterprises expressed their impressions of Vietnam’s outstanding developments, and their wish to contribute to strengthening and deepening the bilateral trade and investment ties.
On March 25 morning, the Binh Duong delegation held a working session with Mohamed Hage, President of the Australia-Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Dean Kirkwood, General Manager at Resource Industry Network in Mackay city, Queensland, during which they compared notes on future cooperation./.