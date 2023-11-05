Binh Lieu landscapes and cultural values win tourists’ hearts
The ethnic minority community in Binh Lieu district in the northeast region of Quang Ninh province has preserved their unique cultural features, from folk songs to traditional customs, festivals, outfits, and cuisine.
The Binh Lieu border route under the autumn sun. (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper)
Tourism has been a spearhead economic sector in Binh Lieu over recent years. The beauty of the local mountains and forests, with countless reed flowers on border landmarks, attracts many tourists. (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper)
Ethnic minority groups in Dong Van commune care for flowers at the Binh Lieu Flower Cooperative. (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper)
Girls wear typical outfits of the San Chi ethnic minority group on a football field. (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper)
For the first time, the SUP rowing event is held by Binh Lieu district in cooperation with the May 5 Travel JSC, attracting a large number of tourists (in 2023). (Photo: Tin tuc newspaper)