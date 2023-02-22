Culture - Sports Vietnam to welcome FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy in March The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy is scheduled to make a stopover in Vietnam for the first time on March 4 and 5 as part of its tour around the globe ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 in July.

Culture - Sports RoK's CJ Group sponsors Vietnam’s national Taekwondo team The CJ Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has become a sponsor for Vietnam’s national taekwondo team between 2023-2024 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on February 20 between the group and the General Department of Sports and Physical Training (GDSPT).