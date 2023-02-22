Binh Thuan expects strong tourism recovery in Visit Vietnam Year
The Bau Trang sand hills, a tourist attraction in Binh Thuan province (Source: muinevietnam.vn)Binh Thuan (VNA) – With the over 200 special events to be held, the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, themed “Binh Thuan - Green Convergence”, is a chance for the south-central province and other localities nationwide to promote tourism recovery and development.
Outstanding events among those cultural, sports, and tourism activities will include a street culture week, an international festival of performing arts, a national rowing and canoeing race, a national golf championship, and a tourism week.
They are expected to help open up a new period of tourism cooperation with other countries, connect travel companies, and expand tourist markets in ASEAN, Asia, and the world.
Bui The Nhan, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the theme “Green Convergence” implies the concentration of many cultures in Binh Thuan, which is home to unique landscapes, special cultural festivals, and hospitable people.
Visitors to the Duc Thanh tourism site in Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)Activities during the year will promote the use of green products and clean energy, the creation of a friendly and safe environment, and the preservation of cultural heritage and fine traditional values of Vietnam, towards green growth and sustainable tourism development.
Tourism development will also help boost other sectors, provide jobs, and guarantee social security, he noted.
The opening ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will be held in Phan Thiet city on March 25.
For 2023, Binh Thuan targets 6.5 million tourist arrivals, including 200,000 foreigners, and 15.9 trillion VND (669.5 million USD) in tourism revenue.
Thanks to measures to recover and adapt to the new normal, local tourism has bounced back. The province welcomed over 5.7 million visitors in 2022, a 3.2-fold rise from the previous year.
In January this year, it attracted about 700,000 visitors, including nearly 24,000 foreign arrivals, respectively rising 2-fold and 4.6-fold from a year earlier. Tourism revenue also soared 2.9-fold to about 1.79 trillion VND, statistics show./.