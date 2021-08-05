Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Blood donation drive launched in Quan Su Pagoda

A blood donation drive is taking place at Quan Su Pagoda, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi from August 1-8.
VNA

  • The event, organised by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion in collaboration with Quan Su Pagoda, is calling for volunteers to donate blood. (Photo: VNA)

  • Blood donators must be in good health, and free of any diseases, including COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)

  • Blood testing for donators (Photo:VNA)

  • Blood donators at the event (Photo: VNA)

  • Volunteers are divided into small groups to prevent mass gathering. (Photo: VNA)

  • Social distancing measure is applied at the blood donation site. (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

