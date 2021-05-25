Businesses make additional donations to COVID-19 vaccine fund
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long (front, right) receives donations from businesses on May 25 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health (MoH) on May 25 received 125 billion VND (5.4 million USD), 1 million USD, and 1 million vaccine doses donated by enterprises for the COVID-19 vaccine purchase and inoculation fund.
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that since secured financial sources are of critical importance for carrying out strategies to achieve the fastest and most widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, financial support from enterprises is very much necessary.
Describing the precious aid from businesses as an effective contribution to the fight against COVID-19, he called for continued assistance for the healthcare sector and the country as a whole in this regard.
Long also highlighted the Politburo’s view of mobilising every resource in society to help Vietnam access vaccines as fast as possible and ensure the broadest possible vaccine coverage, so as to bring the pandemic under control and have life return to normal.
Initiated by the Prime Minister, the COVID-19 vaccine fund was established to ensure finances for vaccine access. However, since vaccines are relatively expensive and have strict storage requirements, their transportation, storage, distribution, and use require major efforts from the healthcare sector, according to the minister.
Apart from seeking vaccine supplies from foreign sources, the country is also developing its own COVID-19 vaccines. The MoH has been working actively with partners and engaging some businesses in vaccine production, with a view that Made-in-Vietnam vaccines will be available by 2022.
The ministry has also coordinated with relevant units to discuss cooperation in vaccine development and manufacturing, Long noted, adding that it has successfully negotiated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, and the COVAX Facility.
By the end of 2021, Vietnam will have received about 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, but the MoH’s task is to secure 150 million doses between now and then to provide inoculations for 75 percent of the population, as ordered by the Politburo and the Government, he said./.