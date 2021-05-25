Society Hanoi shuts down on-site restaurants, hair salons Hanoi starts shutting down all food and beverage establishments as well as hair salons and beauty parlors from 12:00 on May 25 so as to contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.

Society Y-shaped pedestrian overpass in Hanoi A Y-shaped pedestrian overpass will be completed soon in Hoang Minh Giam-Nguyen Thi Thap intersection in Thanh Xuan district. Once brought into used, it is expected to last for 100 years and beautify three-way junction.

Society Online English teaching conference highlights effective methodologies amid pandemic International and local English lecturers have discussed teaching methodologies during a recent outline conference as the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted teachers’ traditional face-to-face classrooms and shifted into e-learning settings.