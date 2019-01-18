Friday, January 18, 2019 - 14:48:39

Society

Ca Hom – Ben Ba sedge mat weaving village

Ca Hom – Ben Ba sedge mat weaving village in Ham Tan commune, Tra Cu district, Tra Vinh province provides the Mekong Delta region with hundreds of thousands of colourful sedge mats each year.

VNA Print

