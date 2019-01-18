Ca Hom – Ben Ba sedge mat weaving village in Ham Tan commune, Tra Cu district, Tra Vinh province provides the Mekong Delta region with hundreds of thousands of colourful sedge mats each year.
VNA
Friday, January 18, 2019 - 14:23:00
