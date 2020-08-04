Ca Mau’s socio-economic activities recovering
The socio-economic situation in the southernmost province of Ca Mau is recovering, with many major targets reached, according to the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hai.
Ca Mau (VNA) - Over the past seven months, the province's aquatic product output reached 343,500 tonnes, up 2.7 percent year-on-year, including 115,000 tonnes of shrimp, up 5 percent. In July alone, shrimp output was 50,500 tonnes, 1 percent higher than in June.
Over the past seven months, the province’s aquatic product output reached 343,500 tonnes, up 2.7 percent year-on-year, including 115,000 tonnes of shrimp, up 5 percent. In July alone, shrimp output was 50,500 tonnes, 1 percent higher than in June.
The industrial production index rose 1.6 percent, while total retail sales and service revenue inched up 1.1 percent to over 4.8 trillion VND (208 million USD), and export value increased 1.9 percent month-on-month to 85 million USD in July.
State budget collections also rose 14 percent year-on-year, Hai added.
Limitations remain, however, such as falling output at the Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer Complex and a year-on-year decline of 10 percent in export turnover, along with slow public investment disbursement, especially official development assistance (ODA) and capital for the national target programme, and a rise in traffic accidents.
To fulfil the targets set for this year, the People’s Committee has called for greater effort from departments, agencies and localities, especially in public investment disbursement, focusing on infrastructure facilities in service of natural disaster response, major projects, and those using ODA and foreign preferential loans.
During the closing months of this year, Ca Mau will continue with agricultural restructuring in tandem with the national target programme on new-style rural area building.
It will duplicate production models adaptive to climate change and using high-technologies, while paying attention to intensive industrial production in order to turn out competitive products.
The People’s Committee will also seriously observe instructions on COVID-19 prevention and control, Hai said./.