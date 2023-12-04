A performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Soc Trang (VNA) – Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts on December 3 kicked off the Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam 2023 in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, the Secretary of State of Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Net Phoumary said this is an important mark as the two countries start implementing their 2023-2027 cooperation plan on culture and fine arts.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said that besides Soc Trang province, the Cambodia Culture Week also takes place in Dong Thap as part of a series of cultural exchange events in the Vietnam - Cambodia border area.

He said the activities create favourable conditions for people in the border areas of the two countries to exchange, introduce unique cultural features, and work together to build and protect the Vietnam - Cambodia borderline, contributing to the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two peoples./.