ASEAN 45th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting held in HCM City The 45th ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group Meeting (MTWG 45) was hosted by the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 17, with ASEAN member states and dialogue partners from the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China taking part.

World Leader of German state optimistic about cooperation with Vietnam Following a five-day visit to Vietnam earlier this month, Minister-President of the German state of Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen) Stephan Weil said the trip has opened up major opportunities for cooperation between the German state and Vietnamese localities.

World ASEAN police strengthen cooperation in promoting peace, security Lieutenant General Do Van Hoanh, Chief of Office, permanent deputy head of the Police Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security, is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 41st ASEAN Chiefs of Police (ASEANAPOL) Conference which opened in Vientiane, Laos, on October 17.

World Indonesia calls on youth to avoid smoking The Indonesian Health Ministry's transformation communication staff member Ngabila Salama on October 16 stated that cigarettes are the root of various problems that are multidimensional in nature in the country and also the world.