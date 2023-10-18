Cambodia inks economic cooperation documents with China
Cambodia and China signed several high-level cooperation agreements on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on October 17 in Beijing, China.
According to local media, the signing was witnessed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.
The documents include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the third round of a joint project for productivity and investment cooperation and another on establishing mechanisms for bilateral cooperation on the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.
Other documents include MoUs on investment in green and low-carbon development and the establishment of Cambodia-China railroad cooperation mechanism.
An additional MoU was signed between the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce and China’s Guangxi Autonomous Region on the construction of a China-Cambodia industrial park.
An agreement was also inked on loan concessions for the 8th phase of rural electricity connection, while protocol exchanges were agreed upon for a feasibility study on Chinese grants to repair the Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Earlier the same day, Manet met with representatives of Chinese businesses which are interested in investing in the Southeast Asian nation./.