Cambodia, RoK hold first joint engineering exercise
Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have held their first joint exercise aimed at enhancing Cambodian peacekeepers' capacity in engineering under a United Nations partnership programme.
A team of 10 Korean military engineers trained 32 Cambodian counterparts in the area of facilitating logistics support for UN peacekeeping missions from November 6 to December 1 near the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, reported RoK’s Yonhap news agency.
The agency quoted a statement from the RoK’s Defence Ministry as saying that the joint drill was held as part of the UN Triangular Partnership Programme, which aims to enhance peacekeepers' capacity in engineering, medicine and other areas through the provision of training and operational support.
Under a bilateral agreement signed in 2022, the RoK in February handed over military equipment to Cambodia and plans to additionally provide heavy equipment, including graders, bulldozers and vibratory rollers.
The ministry said from 2024, it will expand the combat engineers' exercise to include other Southeast Asian nations that deploy forces to UN peacekeeping missions./.
