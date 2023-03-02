The sports village with the national stadium in the background (Photo: AKP)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia will inaugurate a sports village in April to welcome international sports delegations and athletes for the SEA Games 2023.

The information was heard during an inspection visit of the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Tea Banh, President of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) and the Cambodian ASEAN Para Games Organizing Committee (CAMAPGOC) to the sports village at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on February 28.

Tea Banh spoke highly of the good progress of the sports village and encouraged it to be finished by late March, according to Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of CAMSOC.

Once ready, the sports village will be a nicely designed building with 1,700 rooms (each room is equipped with 1-5 beds) capable to accommodate from 6,000 to 7,000 athletes.

The sports village covers around eight hectares of land surface behind Morodok Techo National Stadium.

It will also serve as a museum for SEA Games related memories and materials to pass on to the next generations and for study and research purposes./.