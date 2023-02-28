Culture - Sports Infographic Three Vietnamese dishes among best street foods in Asia: CNN Listing the 50 best street foods in Asia, CNN said that Asian street food offers variety and lots of flavor. Visitors to Vietnam cannot miss the opportunity to enjoy the 3 following special dishes.

Culture - Sports Digital technology to be used to preserve folk literature works The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to approve a project on preserving and upholding the value of folk literature of ethnic minorities till 2030.

Culture - Sports Special circus programme honours female artists A special circus programme will take place next month to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8), according to Vietnam Circus Federation (VCF).

Culture - Sports Bac Ninh showcases newly recognised national treasure The northern province of Bac Ninh has held a ceremony to receive the Prime Minister’s decision recognising a Dong Son culture bronze jar preserved at a local museum as a national treasure.