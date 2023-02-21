The National Organising Committee of the 2023 SEA Games – ASEAN Para Games (CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC) on February 16 held a meeting to review preparations for the SEA Games. (Photo: khmertimeskh)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith will attend the opening ceremony of the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh.

The information was revealed by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen while presiding over the graduation ceremony for nearly 2,000 students of Human Resource University, held at Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 20.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Lao top leader will pay an official visit to Cambodia in May and attend the opening ceremony of SEA Games 2023.

The Prime Minister added that Vietnamese top leaders have also been invited to the opening ceremony of this regional sport events.

The National Organising Committee of the 2023 SEA Games – ASEAN Para Games (CAMSOC-CAMAPGOC) on February 16 held a meeting to review preparations for the SEA Games torch relay through provinces surrounding Tonle Sap lake. The meeting was presided over by Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and Permanent Vice-President of CAMSOC.

The minister said the torch relay will send a meaningful message showing the prevailing peace across the country.

Cambodia will host the 32nd SEA Games from May 5 to 17, 2023 and 12th ASEAN Para Games from June 3 to 9, 2023.

Both games are combined and called “Cambodia 2023” to reflect unity, diversity, and equality. The slogan of Cambodia 2023 is “Sport: Live in Peace”./.