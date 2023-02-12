The 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games are scheduled to take place in Cambodia on May 5-17 and June 3-9 (Photo: internet)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia must step up its security game to minimise risks to national and international leaders and sports delegates to the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games, which are scheduled to take place in May in Cambodia, Minister of Interior Sar Kheng said.



Minsiter Sar Kheng made the remark while chairing a February 10 meeting on security and public order for the two sporting events.



Security must be beefed up to make the events a success, he said, adding that the commitment of leaders and relevant officials to security and public order is especially important to ensure safety at the sporting events.



The 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games are scheduled to take place on May 5-17 and June 3-9, respectively./.