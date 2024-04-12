A Doctor at Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City examines the Cambodian child patient . (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

HCM City (VNA) – Doctors at Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City have saved a 4-year-old Cambodian girl from serious dengue, the hospital announced on April 11.

According to the hospital, the child was taken to the hospital on March 26 in critical condition due to dengue fever, including respiratory failure, prolonged shock, multi-organ failure, severe liver and kidney damage, and blood loss. Doctors found it hard to measure the child’s blood pressure. Immediately, the patient was given mechanical ventilation, anti-shock with electrolyte solutions, transfusion of blood products, and vasoactive and cardiac drugs.

According to the patient’s family, the child living in a Cambodian locality bordering Vietnam had a high fever for two consecutive days, but local treatment could not ease it. On the third day, she was very tired, vomiting blood, so her family took her to a private clinic in the southern province of Binh Phuoc for examination. The child tested positive for dengue fever and was rushed to Children's Hospital 2 for further treatment.

She will be discharged from the hospital soon./.