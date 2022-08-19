A corner of Can Tho city at night. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho aims to raise per-capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) to 9,400-11,000 USD by 2030.



Under a plan of the municipal People’s Committee, the city will strive for an annual GRDP growth of 7 - 7.5% during the 2025-2030 period



The service sector will account for 56.5-56.7% of the GRDP while the industry and construction sectors will make up 34-34.3% and the agricultural sector 3.4 -4%. The urbanisation rate will reach 80%.



By 2045, Can Tho will become an ecological and modern city with special characteristics of the Mekong Delta, ranking in the group of well-developed cities in Asia.



To this end, the city has set a number of solutions, including restructuring the economy in association with transforming the growth model towards strengthening the application of science and technology and innovation. Attention will be paid to the e-government system, smart city, digital economy and society as well as green and night economy.



Priority will be given to the development of high-tech and supporting industries with high-added value which are capable of deeply participating in the global production network and value chains.



The city will work to improve the quality of traditional service industries and develop new ones with great potential and added value, facilitating the formation of centralised logistics service providers in terms of warehouses, transportation and large-scale airports.

The city will also fulfill its role as the scientific and technical service centre for production and processing of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products of the Mekong Delta.



Can Tho recorded an 8.04% growth in GDRP in the first six months of this year, the highest in the past three years. It is the second highest among the five centrally-run cities in the country./.