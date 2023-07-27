Candle-lighting ceremony in tribute to heroic martyrs
-
The Nam National Martyrs Cemetery, where the remains of 1,208 martyrs are being kept. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
In addition to soldiers who died in Vietnam’s two resistance wars against France and the US, this is also the resting place of many Vietnamese volunteers who undertook international duty in Laos and Cambodia. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
Youth Union members in Huong Son district, Ha Tinh province, light candles at the Nam National Martyrs Cemetery to commemorate war heroes and martyrs. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
Young people feel proud and grateful to the sacrifices by heroes and martyrs. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
Candles being lit at martyr cemeteries and monuments demonstrate people’s gratitude towards the heroes and martyrs, who laid down their lives for the sake of the Fatherland’s independence and freedom. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
When visiting the cemetery in mid-July - the month the country pays homage to war heroes and martyrs - many people could not help but shed tears. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)
-
The Nam National Martyrs Cemetery is also the resting place for many Vietnamese volunteers, who undertook international duty in Laos and Cambodia. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper/VNA)