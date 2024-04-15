Vietjet aircraft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - In celebration of the grand holidays, Vietjet is offering passengers a mega feast of a million Eco tickets at 0 VND and up to 50% off Business tickets on all domestic and international routes.

During the seven golden promotional days from 12:00 on April 15 to 23:59 on April 21, Vietjet will offer millions of Eco tickets priced from 0 VND for flights across Vietnam and internationally when booking on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app with flexible travel dates from September 01 to October 31, 2024.

The overflowing offers become even more special with a promotion for all passengers choosing to fly with Vietjet’s leading Business tickets. From 12:00 on April 15 to 23:59 on April 30, passengers booking Business tickets will receive a 50% discount when applying the BU50 code for direct flights between Vietnam and India, Australia; and a 30% discount when applying the BU30 code for other direct and connecting flights covering Vietnam and international destinations of Vietjet. Booking promotional Business tickets easily with flight times from May 01 to June 30 on various channels including the website and mobile app of Vietjet Air, official Vietjet’s booking offices, and agents worldwide.

Choosing to fly with Vietjet, passengers also receive free SkyCare insurance, accumulate points for gift redemption with the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme. A myriad of flight options with super-saving prices offered by Vietjet across domestic and international routes meet the needs of citizens and travelers throughout the year.

"Real deal to new me", Vietjet adds another big gift to celebrate the grand holidays with more new routes, bringing more options for passengers flying between Hanoi and major cities in Australia such as Melbourne, Sydney, Ho Chi Minh City and Xi’an (China), along with flights to many top-notch destinations in India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

Start your inspiring journey with Vietjet now on modern, environmentally friendly fleet, professional and dedicated flight crews, enjoy the essence of Vietnamese cuisine with a rich menu of delicious and fresh hot meals including Pho Thin, Banh mi Vietnam... along with many outstanding cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA