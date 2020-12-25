Christmas spirit across Vietnam
For Catholic followers, Christmas is a solemn ritual. On Christmas Eve, parishioners go to churches to attend mass and enjoy Christmas night shows and dance performances organised by the church. (Photo: VNA)
This is also an opportunity for local people and visitors to enjoy a memorable festive atmosphere during the year. In photo: Hanoians gather at the St. Joseph Cathedral to celebrate Christmas 2020 and wish a peaceful New Year (Photo: VNA)
People gather at the Cathedral in Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province to celebrate Christmas 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Duy Linh Church in Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province, is lavishly decorated to celebrate Christmas 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Gift shops in Hoa Binh city are bustling during Christmas this year. (Photo: VNA)
Christmas is now seen as a holiday for all. On the day, the children are eager to meet and receive gifts from Santa Claus. In photo: A Santa Claus brings gifts of parents to give to children in HoaBinh city. (Photo: VNA)
Kim Son district, Ninh Binh province is home to over 30 parishes and more than 150 churches, with about 80,000 parishioners. Catholics make up nearly 50% of the district's total population. In photo: People gather at Phat Diem Stone Church, Kim Son district, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
Originally a traditional holiday for Catholics and Protestants, Christmas has long been a joyous day for the people in Hai Phong port city. In photo: The Christmas ceremony at Hai Phong Cathedral. (Photo: VNA)
People pose for Christmas photos at the Phu Ly Church, Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)
Crowds of parishioners and visitors flock to So Kien Church in Ha Nam province to celebrate Christmas (Photo: VNA)