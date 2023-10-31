A climate change-resilient pond was handed over to local people in Thanh Binh hamlet, Ea Kenh commune, Krong Pac district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) - A climate change-resilient pond was handed over to local people in Thanh Binh hamlet, Ea Kenh commune, Krong Pac district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on October 31.

The activity was part of the project "Strengthening the resilience of smallholder agriculture to climate change-induced water insecurity in the Central Highlands and south-central coast regions of Vietnam", known as SACCR project.

The 2021-2026 project is funded by the Green Climate Fund and is carried out by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the People's Committees of Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, and Binh Thuan provinces.

UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi said it is one of the 70 ponds being handed over in this round, out of a total of 260 ponds to be delivered in Dak Lak. The 70 ponds cover over 60,000 cu.m and have an irrigation area of more than 52 ha.

It is expected that by 2026, a total of 1,507 climate change-resilient ponds will be built, handed over, and put into operation. In Dak Lak alone, the project will build 917 new connecting systems, construct and renovate 260 climate change-resilient ponds, support the installation of 2,335 on-farm water-saving irrigation systems, provide climate-adaptive agriculture training through Farmer Field Schools for 5,838 households, supply agricultural materials to 2,335 households, and improve the access to market information, credit, and climate-related agricultural information for 29,980 agricultural production households./.