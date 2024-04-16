Culture - Sports Vietnam book, reading culture day to feature numerous activities The 3rd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day will kick off at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on April 17, and be broadcast live on the Hanoi Radio and Television Station.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese taekwondo athletes welcomed ahead of Olympic Games Paris Mayor of the French city of Bagneux Hélène Amiable hosted a local reception on April 15 for a delegation of eight young Vietnamese taekwondo athletes currently under training until April 16.

Culture - Sports Nguyen Quang Hai listed AFC U23's top best players in history As the biennial AFC U23 Asian Cup was officially kicked off on April 15, the continental football governing body has spotlighted Vietnamese Nguyen Quang Hai in the list of the top 10 players who showcased their talent at previous editions and look to continue their rise to prominence.