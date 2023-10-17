Politics PM’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia significant to further relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (ASEAN-GCC) and pay a visit to Saudi Arabia from October 18- 20, at the invitation of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Politics Vietnamese delegation attends defence exhibition in RoK A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of National Defence led by Major General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, on October 17 attended the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2023) at Seoul Airport in Seongnam city in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Politics EROPA conference considers public governance toward recovery, development The 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) opened in Hanoi on October 17 under the theme "The Role of Public Governance in Socio-Economic Recovery and Development toward Sustainable Development Goals".